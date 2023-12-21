USGS: This is likely the second worst flooding in Maine’s history

Maine (WMTW) - Field crews from the U.S. Geological Survey are in Maine, measuring flood waters and gathering scientific data about the flooding across the state. They are also repairing USGS streamgages damaged during the storm.

The field crews plan to be in Maine from Dec. 20 to 23 and 26 to 30.

Preliminary USGS data suggests the flooding in many places across Maine is likely the second worst in the state’s recorded history. The data collected over the next couple of weeks will help scientists accurately determine flood levels and verify any flood records that may have been set.

USGS crews will work throughout the state, but focus on rivers in or near Augusta including the Kennebec, Saco, Piscataquis and Androscoggin rivers. These specialists will scour the areas looking for high-water marks – telltale signs of how high waters reached. In total, crews are aiming to collect around 500 water marks.

The USGS says data associated with high-water marks has other uses long after flood waters recede. For instance, those marks connected to inland river flooding can be used for future flood forecasting, predicting the severity of future floods and also for delineating the FEMA floodplain maps.

High water mark data collected across Maine from this flood will allow FEMA to revise its current maps for the affected areas and be used for their flood frequency calculations, which identifies areas that are likely to experience high water in the event of a flood that has a 1 percent chance of happening in any given year. These floods, known as 100-year floods, serve as the foundation for flood management planning.

Another significant use for these high-water marks is the USGS Flood Inundation Mapping effort. A flood inundation map shows the extent and depth of flooding that occurred in various communities as a result of a major storm or flood event.

Inundation maps are one factor used to determine where changes should take place in building codes to help communities be more resilient; where evacuation routes should be; where (and how high) a bridge or road should be; and other community planning efforts. Once these flood inundation maps are complete, they will be documented in a USGS-series report and the associated data will be publicly available online.

