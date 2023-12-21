‘Trent’s Tree’ remembers those lost to suicide

Trent’s cousin, Alexxus, is a senior nursing student at Husson and wanted to bring the tree to campus to bring attention to mental health and suicide prevention.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A very special tree is now on display at Husson University.

Trent’s Tree, located inside O’Donnell Commons, honors a young man who died by suicide last year.

Trent’s cousin, Alexxus, is a senior nursing student at Husson and wanted to bring the tree to campus to bring attention to mental health and suicide prevention.

Stay; for Life, is a nonprofit created by Trent’s mom, Angela.

She created the Trent’s Tree project during the holiday season last year.

Individuals are encouraged to hang ornaments to honor Trent, a loved one lost to suicide, or someone who may be struggling with their mental health.

Alexxus hopes the tree gives folks a sense of peace.

“It helped me to get the word out and try and break the stigma, get people to talk, and have a safe space to go to where their feelings are accepted if that’s what they need during the holiday season,” said Stevens.

The tree will be on display to the public through January 5th.

To learn more about Stay; For Life, click here.

