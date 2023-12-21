Towns in Penobscot County face critical infrastructure damage after the storm

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The aftermath of the storm through Maine has agencies in Penobscot County stretched wide and far.

Bradley Nuding is the director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency and along with others he agreed that this storm was something many of us won’t forget.

“We’ve been coordinating with all the municipalities on them, sending us their priorities and then relaying that to utility providers to try and get that restoration done as quickly as possible,” said Nuding.

For many, power is the top priority, however areas like Milford and Mattawamkeag are facing extremely high levels of water.

Nuding says many residents have been willing to do shelter in place protocols.

Over in Old Town, the fire department has stayed busy since the storm hit.

The Old Town fire department responded to over 50 calls in a span of 24 hours during the storm.

Fire Captain John Koska says if locals have any questions when it comes to their safety during this recovery period to always reach out.

A concern has been levels of Carbon monoxide in homes.

“In one of the residences they were in an attached garage, and we did find levels that were lethal,” said Koska. “That’s one thing we definitely say is if you have a question of whether or not you have carbon monoxide in the house give us a call.”

Warming centers are all over the region and some are just opening, like one in Old Town at the Elks Lodge.

One trustee and volunteer say she’s happy that the lodge is now open to extend their services because she understands how the aftermath can make homeowners feel. In fact, she is also out of her home due to loss of power.

“As fast as it hit and as hard as it hit, it was like oh wow,” said Tammy Jipson. “I grew up in Maine, so I know what our storms used to be like and even though we don’t have snow right now it’s hit harder and heavier than what people expected.”

Jipson says the community is doing the best they can, and being together is the most important, especially as the holiday approaches.

