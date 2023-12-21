Secretary of State to delay decision on former President Trump’s eligibility for Maine ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she is delaying her decision on whether former President Donald Trump qualifies for the Maine presidential primary ballot.

Sec. Bellows was originally supposed to rule Friday, after receiving arguments from both Trump’s attorneys and from the three challenges filed in opposition to his eligibility last week.

Wednesday, Bellows announced the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling has delayed her own decision. Tuesday, the state’s Supreme Court declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause. Colorado’s removal of Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot will likely be challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

Secretary Bellows set a deadline of 8 p.m. on Thursday to receive arguments for how Colorado’s decision should impact Maine’s ballot, if at all. She says she expects to have a final decision next week.

