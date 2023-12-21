Secretary of State to delay decision on former President Trump’s eligibility for Maine ballot

Wednesday, Bellows announced the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling has delayed her own decision.
Wednesday, Bellows announced the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling has delayed her own decision.(CNN)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she is delaying her decision on whether former President Donald Trump qualifies for the Maine presidential primary ballot.

Sec. Bellows was originally supposed to rule Friday, after receiving arguments from both Trump’s attorneys and from the three challenges filed in opposition to his eligibility last week.

Wednesday, Bellows announced the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling has delayed her own decision. Tuesday, the state’s Supreme Court declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause. Colorado’s removal of Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot will likely be challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

Secretary Bellows set a deadline of 8 p.m. on Thursday to receive arguments for how Colorado’s decision should impact Maine’s ballot, if at all. She says she expects to have a final decision next week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Pua at the Somerset County Humane Society- the Great Dane mix was on the run for five months...
Pua’s Adventures: A Happy Tale
Governor Mills updates Mainers following meeting with MEMA
Governor Mills updates Mainers following meeting with MEMA
Orland breaks ground on new fire station fore
Orland breaks ground on new fire station
61-year-old woman’s body pulled from floodwaters in Mexico, Maine