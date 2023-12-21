Pua’s Adventures: A Happy Tale

Maine (WABI) - Many animals lovers in Maine and beyond, are familiar with the name Pua.

The three-year old Great Dane German Shepherd mix went missing from his Dover-Foxcroft home back in June.

He was found five months later in Corinna, after roaming through 10 towns spanning three counties.

With folks at every stop doing their best to wrangle the wandering dog.

”Somebody called on October 20th and said they believed the dog Pua showed up at the Walmart in Palymyra.”

At that time, Animal Control Officer Russell Craft had no idea who Pua was. But then he started hearing stories about the four legged fugitive and how this Great Dane mix managed to evade being captured for four months.

“That was kind of shocking to me,” said Craft. “I’ve dealt with some dogs that have been out for 10 days, 12 days things like that. But never for that extended time.”

But Pua wasn’t necessarily lost.

“No, exactly,” chuckles Craft. “He would just pop up at different locations and by the time you get there, he’s gone.”

In fact, Pua sightings were recorded in 10 towns spanning three counties.

“Pua’s fast. Pua could run and run and run,” recalls Karl Stutzman.

The Dover-Foxcroft resident started a Facebook page called Pua’s Sightings.

“It grew quick,” he said. “The first week I had probably 200 people that joined the group. and I think as of now there’s 800. And they’re from all over the place.”

Everyone wanted to find Pua.

“He was being seen on game cameras, people would see him at the shopping plaza, McDonalds.” says Stutzman.

“At one point it was about 10 calls a day coming in about the dog,” adds Craft.

Craft, Stutzman and others worked with Maine Lost Dog Recovery to set out live traps. They believed Pua was following the snowmobile trail.

In early November, a group of out of state hunters noticed a dog roaming around their camp in Corinna.

“And they told me the description and I was just like- that’s Pua,” says Craft, smiling.

In a video they shot, the hunters say they didn’t think too much of it until they saw the Pua’s Sightings Facebook post.

“So it turns out the whole state of Maine is looking for this damn dog,” remarks one of the hunters.

“Russell called me the next morning, just ecstatic,” recalls Stutzman. “I think we were both crying on the phone to be honest. We were just so happy.”

“He was actually a lot better than I expected for a dog that has been on the run for that long on his own with no human contact,” says Craft.

Pua was taken to the Somerset County Humane Society.

“Some of us were like- oh, he’s going to be a feral dog. He’s been on the run for five months,” recalls Lead Canine Tech Kassidee Pollis.

But as it turns out- Pua was a sweetie pie.

“Within like 2-3 days, he’s like asking for pets from me and he’s coming up and nudging my hand,” Pollis says.

Word got out quickly Pua was at the shelter and donations started pouring in.

“Every like 1-2 weeks we get like a big donation for Pua,” says Pollis.

Stuztman started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Pua’s expenses.

“And I think it raised $1,400 in the first few days,” he says.

Part of the money goes to Purpose Pups in Newport. That’s where you’ll find Pua and Pollis every Thursday for behavior training with owner Tyler Jones.

“My ultimate goal for Pua is to train him as a therapy dog for the state,” says Jones. “To give back love and for him to get love forever.”

“That’s a good ending to a beautiful story,” remarks Stutzman.

Pua Sightings is now Pua’s Next Chapter with folks still inquiring on the Facebook page about the famous Houdini hound.

“It brought the community together,” says Craft. “These people didn’t know each other but they had something in common. And it was Pua.”

Pua still has a few more months of basic training. After that, there are plans to match him with a specialized trainer for the therapy dog program.

As for the GoFundMe page- that’s still active. Stutzman is hoping to use part of the money to purchase a GPS collar for Pua. The rest is going to Purpose Pups for training as well as the Somerset County Humane Society where Pua currently resides.

