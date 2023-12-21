Plymouth Fire Department celebrates new facility

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Thursday is National Maine Day, and what better way to celebrate than to highlight community service.

Federal funding has allowed many rural towns in Maine to build new public safety facilities.

USDA Rural Development State Director, Rhiannon Hampson said, “This is a program where we provide grants. We do schools, we do fire stations, municipal buildings, food pantries, food kitchens, places that really helped grow a community sort of from the ground up.”

The Plymouth community is celebrating their new fire station.

The old facility needed a great deal of help.

Plymouth Fire Department Deputy Chief, Bradley Ross said, “It was a very old building. Every time it rained, there was water coming in on the floors to the roof to get into the main building, and then we had an off building where we stored two trucks and in the wintertime. That building would, that roof would leak. And the whole truck would just be a sheet of ice. Our gear didn’t last very long, lighting wasn’t good. It was really hard to work out of.”

Senator Susan Collins congratulated the town on its new addition and remarked on what can be accomplished when folks work together.

Collins said, “It really was a community-based project. And that’s when I love best that the federal government can step in and make up the difference and cause the project to be a reality.”

And how that spirit has been especially strong as communities across Maine faced the effects of the storm.

“That is just so many neighbors watching out for neighbors, and that’s what makes it such a special place to be,” said Collins.

As emergency services around the state assist Mainers during and after the storm, this week has highlighted the sentiment, ‘Why rural matters?’

“I would like to think that one of the lessons that we’re learning from this past week is just how valuable it is for them to have the infrastructure that they need to be able to do those jobs. Well, when you’re asking someone to come in in the middle of the night on a volunteer basis, it’s sort of the least we can do is provide them with a safe, well lit warm environment to do that work in,” said Hampson.

Responders are grateful to have the tools and facilities to help them help others.

“I am beyond words. I am very thankful for everybody that took their time out of their own family lives to make this happen. We’re not a big city place. We can’t afford everything that they can. And the money that was allotted for us was amazing,” said Ross.

