Nokomis softball pitcher Mia Coots signs with Southern Maine

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Mia Coots signed with Southern Maine softball.

She holds several school records for the Warriors (WABI)

“I chose USM for a lot of reasons. I absolutely loved the team atmosphere and their winning culture. It was such an amazing fit for me. I can’t wait to be there next fall. My biggest goal coming into a new team is to be the best teammate I can. Even if I’m not starting as a freshman, I’m going to support and be there every second of the way for my team. I just want to win, and I’m going to bring a winning mindset and help this team as much as I can, either on the field or in the dugout cheering on my teammates,” said Coots.

There’s so many Nokomis Warriors to thank.

“I think that every single person that I’ve come in contact with really has helped me become this player who’s ready to go to college. Coach J.D. McLellan and all of my teammates, I’ve learned from everyone. All of my teammates, what they’ve done for me, and what I can do for them, and all that amazing stuff has been so rewarding. Of course, I thank my parents too. Coach J.D. has done so much here. He’s been here forever. We always joke that he’s like this big dinosaur. It’s been so cool to come in and see how I can make it better than it already was,” said Coots.

Coots and her teammates have made their mark in Newport.

“It’s been everything I could have dreamed of for high school ball and more. When I first came here, I knew that it was going to be different than what Nokomis softball had before because we had such a good roster coming in. I never expected to make it to States or compete the way we did and have so much fun. It’s been such an amazing growth experience. I’ve had just the time of my life, and I’ll cherish these memories forever,” said Coots.

She says there’s nothing like Warrior Nation.

“I feel it in my bones that I’m a Warrior. I hope in four years I can come back and teach and coach here too, so I never have to leave,” said Coots.

Coots has one more season of a school record-breaking career.

She’s a two-time KVAC Player of the Year and All-State selection along with a three-time Maine All-Star.

Coots helped the Warriors win Class B North last season for the program’s first-ever regional championship.

She’s the Nokomis record holder for career and single-game strikeouts, no-hitters, earned run average, and walks and hits per inning pitched.

Mia has one more season to tack onto those records.

At her signing ceremony, she was honored for her positivity, role model attributes, and bringing a championship culture to Nokomis.

