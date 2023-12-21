Maine children’s book author discusses ‘Peeka the Penguin’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kaitlyn Rollins is the writer and illustrator of he children’s book “Peeka the Penguin Makes a Mess” and “Peeka the Penguin Takes a Trip.”

She grew up in rural Maine and has a bachelor’s in media studies from the New England School of Communications.

Both books are available on Barnes & Noble’s website and locally at Generation’s Boutique in Brewer.

“Peeka the Penquin” is also on Instagram.

“Peeka the Penguin Makes a Mess” summary:

A tiny, curious penguin searches for a missing piece to a telescope while accidentally creating a mess.

“Peeka the Penguin Takes a Trip” summary:

Honored at the BookFest Spring 2023 in the Children’s Social Themes category, Peeka the Penguin Takes a Trip is a story about what happens when our day does not match what we pictured. Peeka is excited for an upcoming trip to a water park, until his dreams of going on the tallest water slide are dashed. Will Peeka let disappointment ruin his trip, or will he learn that sometimes a different plan can be a better one?

