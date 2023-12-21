Maine children’s book author discusses ‘Peeka the Penguin’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kaitlyn Rollins is the writer and illustrator of he children’s book “Peeka the Penguin Makes a Mess” and “Peeka the Penguin Takes a Trip.”

She grew up in rural Maine and has a bachelor’s in media studies from the New England School of Communications.

Both books are available on Barnes & Noble’s website and locally at Generation’s Boutique in Brewer.

“Peeka the Penquin” is also on Instagram.

“Peeka the Penguin Makes a Mess” summary:

A tiny, curious penguin searches for a missing piece to a telescope while accidentally creating a mess.

“Peeka the Penguin Takes a Trip” summary: 

Honored at the BookFest Spring 2023 in the Children’s Social Themes category, Peeka the Penguin Takes a Trip is a story about what happens when our day does not match what we pictured. Peeka is excited for an upcoming trip to a water park, until his dreams of going on the tallest water slide are dashed. Will Peeka let disappointment ruin his trip, or will he learn that sometimes a different plan can be a better one?

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Children's book author discusses Peeka the Penguin
Folks can drop off letters to Santa here.
Local Santa Helper Delivers Christmas Letters
Mad Kat in Brewer
Brewer restaurant cooks and gives away remaining food to prevent waste
Benefit Dinner
Benefit dinner and silent auction held for Sullivan man recovering from crash