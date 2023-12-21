Local Santa Helper Delivers Christmas Letters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sherry French began her job as one of Santa’s helpers back in 2007 at Hometown Holidays.

“I helped out Mrs. Claus and we did a letter writing with Mrs. Clause and they all got answered,” French said.

Fast forward to today…

“Word started getting out, and all of the sudden, people are writing letters and post offices are getting them and then they have no place to put them,” French said.

Now they have mailboxes specifically for dropping off letters to Santa in post offices around the area.

Pen to paper, Santa writes back to every single letter he receives.

“He will sit down and answer all of these letters and send them out. He’s very good at answering everything,” French said.

Every year, Santa mails Sherry a special package with all of the tools she needs to help him deliver the letters he writes.

We have every stationary known to man,” French said. “He can answer them very quickly, all I do is just help.”

And Santa tells all of his helpers one very special rule from the North Pole…

“No two kids can have the same letter, the same paper, or, the same envelope or stamps,” French said.

Santa always remembers one vital essential to include with his letters…

“[Reindeer food] is how Rudolph sees your house,” French said. “The moonlight will hit the glitter and they will shine and will smell your oats, and Santa can see the glitter.”

From Rudolph red shoes to a jingly festive sweater, Santa equips Sherry with a North Pole approved uniform.

After all these years, you may wonder, does this job ever get old?

“Absolutely not, because there’s always another letter,” French said. “A few years back I got a letter from two kids, I’m going to try not to cry. They had lost their mama in the summer. And they wrote to Santa to ask Santa to make their daddy happy again. It got answered.”

French has a Christmas Wish of her own this year.

“Christmas is something that needs to fill everybody’s heart,” French said. “And that’s my wish. That everybody would have a very merry Christmas inside their heart.”

Santa has boxes to drop off any letters to him in Dover, Sangerville, Guilford and Abbot post offices. He also has a box at Edward’s Shop and Save in Dover.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.