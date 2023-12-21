Bangor restaurant shows appreciation for line and tree crews

Evenrood's
Evenrood's(Evenrood's Facebook Page)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local restaurant showed their appreciation for the line and tree crews working to restore power to Maine residents in a special way.

Early Thursday morning, the team from Evenrood’s in Bangor delivered hundreds of meals containing sandwiches, chips and fruit at the Versant Power Distribution Center in Hampden.

Workers from as far as Ohio and Michigan are working around the clock in Maine to bring power back to thousands of people who are on day four with no power.

They posted these photos on Facebook with the message -- ‘shout out to all of the linemen! We appreciate you.’

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Plymouth Fire Department
Plymouth Fire Department celebrates new facility
Children's book author discusses Peeka the Penguin
Michigan tree crew
Kennebec County family shares act of kindness from Michigan tree crew
Authorities find body of 20-year-old swept away during flooding in Mexico