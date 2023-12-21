Bangor restaurant shows appreciation for line and tree crews

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local restaurant showed their appreciation for the line and tree crews working to restore power to Maine residents in a special way.

Early Thursday morning, the team from Evenrood’s in Bangor delivered hundreds of meals containing sandwiches, chips and fruit at the Versant Power Distribution Center in Hampden.

Workers from as far as Ohio and Michigan are working around the clock in Maine to bring power back to thousands of people who are on day four with no power.

They posted these photos on Facebook with the message -- ‘shout out to all of the linemen! We appreciate you.’

