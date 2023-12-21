Kennebec County family shares act of kindness from Michigan tree crew

Michigan tree crew
Michigan tree crew(Carol Thibodeau)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - One family in South China has been without power for four days as of Thursday evening.

They may be a little chilly on the outside, but they say their hearts are warm on the inside thanks to the actions of an out-of-state tree crew.

Carol Thibodeau and her family lost power Monday and were trapped in their house after this tree fell across their driveway. Finally, a tree crew showed up Wednesday to help.

The three men told Carol they drove 23 hours straight from Michigan and were running on three hours of sleep. She says that didn’t stop them from being friendly and upbeat as they went to work clearing the tree.

Carol’s grandson Reid was there and mentioned he’d like to make a chair out of one of the chunks of wood. While two of the men were finishing up, the third took just a few moments to make Reid’s wish come true.

“I wanted to make a Christmas present before they came and then when they were chopping the logs up I thought that I wanted to make a chair for my mom and dad,” said seven-and-a-half-year-old Reid Watson.

“The other guy was not to be outdone so he carved ‘I love you’ into a log,” Thibodeau said. “It’s staying here forever. They are such great memories.”

Carol says the men were heroes, and sent them off to their next job with some homemade peanut brittle.

“It’s been a rough week and a lot of us are still without power. We’ve had a lot of low points and this was just such a high point,” she said

