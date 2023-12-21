Hermon Pre-K students board Polar Express

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was Polar Express day in Hermon.

Pre-K students walk the halls on the “Express” meanwhile their older classmates are lined the hallway howling like wolves from the holiday classic.

They then take a bus to the high school where the older kids do the same.

TV5 was there to witness this time honored tradition return and talk with some of the kids about the day.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Hermon Polar Express Day
Hermon Pre-K students board Polar Express
Generator
Gov. Mills urges Mainers to stay safe amid incidents of improper generator use
Cold again tonight with a NNW wind up to 30 mph. Winds will slowly subside on Friday.
Cold & Breezy Tonight
UPS delivery is Mercer
What a delivery: Maine UPS driver is not stopped by flood waters
Tree down
Warming centers, charging stations open across Maine following storm