Hermon cheerleading ready to add to state championship trophy case

The Hawks have won 12 state titles since 2007
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon has become a Class B cheerleading powerhouse, winning 12 State Championships since 2007.

The Hawks have won 12 state titles since 2007
The Hawks have won 12 state titles since 2007(WABI)

This year’s Hawks are hungry for more success, considering their last title came in 2021.

“It’s a lot of effort, 110 percent effort all the time. It’s a lot of attitude and determination. We all have to work together. It’s real easy when you have a team like us,” said Saige Lang, senior tumbler.

“We’re given difficult stunts, but not stuff that we can’t do. Those are going to be what’s good for us and what looks the best. It’s going to be something that’s really good. As long as our flyers have good smiles and are tight, that’s going to be something that the crowd loves is stunts,” said Nevaeh Kenney, senior back/tumbler.

The last two Class B State Championships have gone to Medomak Valley and Ellsworth.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

She holds several school records for the Warriors
Nokomis softball pitcher Mia Coots signs with Southern Maine
Next up for Commeau is a trip to Regionals in January
Guilford’s Corey Commeau wins Silver Gloves superweight division championship
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Guilford’s Corey Commeau wins Silver Gloves superweight division championship
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Leavitt quarterback Noah Carpenter joins Maine Black Bears