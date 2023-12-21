Hermon cheerleading ready to add to state championship trophy case

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon has become a Class B cheerleading powerhouse, winning 12 State Championships since 2007.

The Hawks have won 12 state titles since 2007 (WABI)

This year’s Hawks are hungry for more success, considering their last title came in 2021.

“It’s a lot of effort, 110 percent effort all the time. It’s a lot of attitude and determination. We all have to work together. It’s real easy when you have a team like us,” said Saige Lang, senior tumbler.

“We’re given difficult stunts, but not stuff that we can’t do. Those are going to be what’s good for us and what looks the best. It’s going to be something that’s really good. As long as our flyers have good smiles and are tight, that’s going to be something that the crowd loves is stunts,” said Nevaeh Kenney, senior back/tumbler.

The last two Class B State Championships have gone to Medomak Valley and Ellsworth.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.