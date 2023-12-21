Gusty North/Northwest Wind Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A tight pressure gradient between strong high pressure to our north and low pressure to our east will result in breezy and cold day today. Our Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s to around 30°. North/northwesterly winds could gust to 35-40 MPH which will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens at times. The main concern with the wind gusts today is the potential of additional power outages due to fallen trees or tree limbs. Weakened trees or limbs that managed to not fall during Monday’s storm could come down during the day today with some of the strongest gusts. Winds will remain breezy through the night tonight with gusts to 25 MPH possible through the overnight hours. We’ll have clear skies tonight with lows in the upper single numbers to around 10° across the north and low to mid-teens elsewhere. Wind chills will run near or below 0° at times.

High pressure will give us a bright Friday with sunshine and highs again in the 20s to near 30°. The wind will diminish a bit Friday but may still gust to 20-25 MPH at times. High pressure will slide to our east this weekend which will usher warmer air back into the region. An upper-level disturbance approaching the area Saturday will give us a little more cloudiness. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40°. The disturbance will move to our east Sunday allowing for more sunshine. Sunday will feature morning clouds giving way to brightening skies with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will bring us a beautiful day for Christmas with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. North/northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible. Wind chills will be in the single numbers and teens throughout the day.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 8°-15°, warmest along the coast. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible. Wind chills will be near or below 0° at times especially across the north.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to around 30°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Brightening skies. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Christmas Day: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

