Governor Mills updates Mainers following meeting with MEMA

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the power outages and the flood covering the parking lot here on Front Street in Augusta, I spoke to residents who say they are looking to the governor for some answers on how they move forward.

I remember this back in ‘87. I was 8 years old,” Amber Davis, former Augusta resident said.

“I saw this flooding firsthand this morning in Augusta,” Mills said.

After declaring a Civil State of Emergency Tuesday, Governor Mills toured an area near the Kennebec River on Wednesday.

“We expect water levels to drop in the coming hours and days, but water levels remain high and continue to pose a risk, a serious risk in many areas of the state,” Mills said.

After meeting with the Maine Emergency Management Agency, Mills said they will be using all resources available to assist with the damage.

“The declaration positions us to seek federal disaster support. In the coming days, Maine Emergency Management will be working with county emergency management people to assess the damage to our infrastructure,” Mills said.

While the governor says her administration has been working around the clock with local agencies to assist with the storm, she was questioned on why Mainers didn’t hear from her before her emergency declaration on Tuesday.

“We were in an emergency status. We issued press releases. I was busy on the phone and zooming with these good people and others,” Mills said.

The governor was also questioned on whether the state was fully prepared for the storm.

She says they were.

“We have seen emergencies before where people ran to the hardware stores and the food stores to stock up, and then the storm did not appear to amount to as much of an emergency as was predcted. That happens. The reverse can happen, too, but we were prepared in the same respect as we were prepared for all emergencies,” Mills said.

“We have seen emergencies before where people ran to the hardware stores and the food stores to stock up, and then the storm did not appear to amount to as much of an emergency as was predcted. That happens. The reverse can happen, too, but we were prepared in the same respect as we were prepared for all emergencies,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.