Gov. Mills surveys flood damage of Skowhegan mill redevelopment

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A promising redevelopment of an old Skowhegan yarn mill is abruptly postponed after sustaining about $3 million in storm damage.

Zack Pike, owner of the general contractors of the project Pike Project Development, describes the plan for redevelopment as, “41 apartment units on the upper floors, as well as a 20 unit hotel room and 3000 square foot restaurant space on the first floor, along with the basement space will be like an amenity space.”

The hotel and amenity space were slated to debut late this year or early next year.

After sustaining almost 5 feet of flooding and other storm damage, the entire project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2025.

Governor Mills surveyed the Spinning Mill, located on Island Avenue, Thursday to assess the damage and see what it means for the Skowhegan community.

“This project here, vital to the community, and I’m confident that it will still occur. It may be slowed down a little bit, but we’ll do everything we can to help moving forward,” Mills says about the project.

Addressing the statewide storm damage and many homes and businesses still without power, Mills says: “And about 33% of the people in Somerset County are still without power. We want to make sure they get power as quickly as possible, stay warm during these colder nights. We want to make sure people get food and water supplies. We’ve been doing that through the food banks, and through MEMA and the Red Cross.”

She adds that people should be looking out for each other by checking in on neighbors and waiting for restoration crews to remove fallen trees near power lines.

“Our goal is to figure out how to help businesses, this one as well as others across the state that have had significant damage over the course of this storm,” says Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Heather Johnson. “There’s a lot of rebuilding work to do, and we’re evaluating those impacts, working with business owners and community leaders to try to figure out what those supports need to be.”

To prepare for future emergency weather events, Mills says the key is climate resiliency.

“This also points out the need for more resiliency planning, and that is what our Climate Action Group, climate change people are doing and why we put a lot of federal money behind climate resiliency in many communities across the state of Maine and continue to do that. Show us the vulnerabilities, let’s be prepared for the next storm,” Mills states. “Maine people are strong. We’re going to get through this, and this building is still sturdy, still standing, and this project is going to go forward.”

Governor Mills urged those in need of heat, power, food, or other emergency resources to visit MEMA’s webpage for response and recovery information.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.