Generators flying out of stores across Maine amid massive power outages

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - With thousands of people still without power, one item has become quite the hot commodity, generators!

Chase Toys Inc. in Unity has sold 70 in the last couple of days.

20 were out the door in less than an hour Wednesday morning.

When we were there Thursday afternoon, they only had 10 left.

The motorsports store was able to help customers after putting a deal together with their distributor out of Massachusetts.

The store has also become a hotspot for folks to warm up, charge their phones, or just a place for them to vent.

“I don’t think anyone thought it would be anywhere near this bad,’ said Josh Miville of Chase Toys Inc. “It got bad in a hurry. We’ve done repairs for people. We’ve sold new. We’ve done it all in the last couple of days. It’s been a long couple of days and a long couple of nights. We don’t have power at home, so we’re filling our own generators. We’re alternating who can go home and fill generators and turn heat on and cut trees. Some of our staff still does not have power, so we are letting them go home and refill. It’s been interesting.”

The storm has also thrown the store’s service schedule out the window, so if you have an ATV or snowmobile that needs service, please be patient. Delays are likely.

If you need a generator, we’re told Glenburn Landscape and Supply got a shipment on Wednesday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, they still had some left.

