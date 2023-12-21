Cold & Breezy Again Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build into the region tonight and into Friday. As it does so, a pressure gradient will remain and winds out of the NNW will continue to gust up to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly clear, and lows will be dropping into the single digits and teens. Wind chill values will drop into the single digits above and below zero.

The breeze will stick around through the first half of Friday as NNW gusts will reach up to 25 mph. Winds will begin to taper off from west to east by the afternoon. Expect sunny skies to end the work week with afternoon highs that will still be below freezing. One last cold night will be on the way Friday night into Saturday morning as lows will be in the teens.

Temperatures will be warming by the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions are also expected along with MUCH lighter winds.

By Christmas day, mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s are expected. No travel woes before or after the holiday.

A low-pressure system will arrive by Wednesday of next week. As of now it looks like mostly rain is expected as temperatures should be well into the 30s and 40s. We could see some mixing Wednesday night across some northern communities. Winds at the moment are not a concern.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Breezy in the morning with NNW winds gusting up to 25 mph. Lighter winds for the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for widespread rain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

