Authorities find body of 20-year-old swept away during flooding in Mexico

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a 20-year-old woman who had been missing after a car she was in got swept away by flood waters in Mexico, Maine, has been found.

Authorities found Ciara Cooper early Thursday morning around 100 yards from where the truck she was in vanished into high water.

On Monday, a truck driven by 61-year-old Gertrude Richard, of Mexico, drove past barricades and onto Carlton Avenue. The truck was adjacent to the bridge when it was taken over by fast-moving water.

Two men, 37-year-old Charlie Young and 53-year-old Michael Skillen, escaped the truck as it was swept under the bridge. Young and Skillen were taken to a hospital for hypothermia. They have since been released.

Authorities say Cooper was able to get out of the truck, but was unaccounted for, along with Richard.

Due to flooding and fast-moving water, rescue crews were unable to find both Cooper and Richard on Monday and Tuesday.

Mexico Fire Chief Matt Theriault found the truck the group was in early Wednesday morning, around 20 feet from the bridge where it was last seen.

At 10:30 a.m., crews recovered the truck and discovered the body of Gertrude Richard. The search continued for Cooper until nightfall.

The 20-year-old was found early the next day, near the same bridge the truck she escaped had gone underwater.

“This is an unfortunate and tragic incident, that shocked our entire community and I want to thank all that worked tirelessly to assist with this incident,” Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon said.

Cooper’s death is fourth storm-related death, after the deaths of a Windham man and a Fairfield man, who were hit by falling trees on their properties on Monday and Tuesday.

