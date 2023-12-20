Winds overnight into Thursday threaten Maine power restoration efforts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power president John Flynn says the damage they’re encountering this week is the worst Maine has seen since the Ice Storm of ‘98.

Restoration efforts that began Tuesday ramped up Wednesday. But now, crews are facing another challenge.

Beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday, wind gusts are forecast to reach up to 40 miles per hour statewide.

Flynn says that’s right on the cusp of where they need to bring crews back on the ground.

“The practical thing to do is to take buckets out of the air when it gets like that. We do leave some latitude to the crews based on where they’re working, how sheltered it is or isn’t. We’re hopeful that the wind speeds for the most part stay at or below that level so we can continue to put buckets up in the air. And we will continue to prioritize [safety]. With 205 line crews on system, we should be able to, even if we have to pull buckets out of the air in one area versus another, we should be able to make a lot of progress,” Flynn said.

He says the fact that conditions are expected to stay dry is a positive.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Versant says restoration efforts are likely to continue through the end of the week.

They have provided a list of streets where power is likely, but not guaranteed, to be restored by the end of Wednesday.

You can find that list here.

