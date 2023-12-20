When will Maine ski areas reopen? Storm impacts continue to cause problems

BETHEL, Maine (WMTW) - Ski areas in Maine have been closed for the last couple of days because of the storm on Sunday night and Monday. That storm caused a lot of damage to the roads that lead to several resorts, washing away snow and pausing snowmaking efforts.

With the holiday week coming up, which is typically a big week for ski areas, crews are working very hard to get back up and running.

Sugarloaf announced Wednesday morning that they would reopen on Thursday. Resort officials said crews were on the slopes and resurfacing Tote and other areas with the snow guns.

“We’re grateful for the speedy recovery thanks to the tireless efforts of local work crews and our ops teams. It could have been worse — a lot worse,” the resort wrote on its website.

Sugarloaf said the Super Quad will be open on Thursday, servicing core trails and possibly more after patrol completes an assessment on Wednesday.

Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton also said they would reopen on Thursday. They resumed making snow Tuesday night and said the lifts would be running on Thursday.

Sunday River said Wednesday morning they plan to reopen on Saturday with limited terrain off of the Barker 6, Locke Triple, Spruce Triple, the South Ridge Express, and the carpets.

Access will be limited to season passholders, ticket pack holders, Ikon passholders, and guests who have already purchased lift tickets or lodging.

Sunday River said they were automatically refunding lift tickets, lessons and rentals for Dec. 18 through 22 but that it could take up to 10 days for those refunds to process.

Officials said crews are completing the installation of a temporary bridge at the Grand Summit, repairing road washouts, replacing culverts and removing debris from base areas.

Lost Valley in Auburn said they hoped to reopen on Thursday or Friday. Officials there said crews had been clearing downed trees, broken light lines, branches and debris and that all skiable trails were cleared on Tuesday. Crews were still working to groom and repair the trails on Wednesday.

Saddleback said it planned to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 23, as crews there work to repair roads and trails.

On Friday, Saddleback plans to reopen The Pub, retail and rental shops only.

Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford says it still hopes to be ready for its planned opening day on Dec. 26. They started making snow again Tuesday night, and trails were being groomed.

