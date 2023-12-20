Verdict has been reached in Machias murder trial

Brackett & Dana Trials
Brackett & Dana Trials(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The jury for the murder trial of two people accused of killing a Perry woman in 2022 have reached a verdict.

Kailie Brackett, 38, was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

The case against Donnell Dana, 39, was declared a mistrial.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, was killed in her apartment in April of last year.

According to court documents, Neptune was stabbed 484 times.

Dana and Brackett were indicted on murder charges in July of last year.

We’ll have more on this story tonight.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Even colder tonight. NNW winds will gust up to 30-40 mph tonight through Thursday.
Cold Tonight, Winds Increasing
Versant Power
Versant Power crews work through trees to get customers connected again
Bangor Public Library
Bangor Public Library busy with powerless patrons
Flooding
Maine governor tells residents to stay off the roads as some rivers continue rising after storm