Verdict has been reached in Machias murder trial

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The jury for the murder trial of two people accused of killing a Perry woman in 2022 have reached a verdict.

Kailie Brackett, 38, was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

The case against Donnell Dana, 39, was declared a mistrial.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, was killed in her apartment in April of last year.

According to court documents, Neptune was stabbed 484 times.

Dana and Brackett were indicted on murder charges in July of last year.

We’ll have more on this story tonight.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.