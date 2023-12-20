Two people rescued from flooded roadway in Gardiner

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews rescued people stranded in two cars on a flooded road Tuesday night.

Richmond Fire Chief Caswell posted these images of the rescues.

They say both calls happened in flood waters on River Road by Riverside Drive on the Richmond-Gardiner town line.

They were able to help the people who were trapped in their cars.

Chief Caswell saying in the post “We understand the frustration but safety comes first.”

