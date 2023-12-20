Sunshine, Breezy, & Colder Today, Stronger Winds Expected Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today, bringing us a beautiful Wednesday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with the bulk of the clouds over eastern locales as a storm system passes to our east. Temperatures today will be about 10° colder than yesterday with highs in the 30s. A cold front will drop through the state tonight, allowing colder air to move in. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with lows dropping to the mid and upper teens across the north and upper teens to low 20s elsewhere. Winds will increase out of the north tonight with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible which will make it feel like it’s near or a bit below 0° at times.

A tight pressure gradient between strong high pressure to our north and low pressure to our east Thursday will result in breezy and cold day. Our Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s to around 30°. Northerly winds on Thursday could gust to 35-40 MPH which will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens at times. The main concern with the wind gusts on Thursday is the potential of additional power outages due to fallen trees or tree limbs. Weakened trees or limbs that managed to not fall during Monday’s storm could come down during the day Thursday with some of the strongest gusts. High pressure will give us a bright Friday with sunshine and highs again in the 20s to near 30°. The wind will diminish a bit Friday but may still gust to 20-25 MPH at times. High pressure will slide to our east this weekend which will usher warmer air back into the region with highs in the 30s to near 40° Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s with mostly sunny skies expected.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows between 14°-24°, warmest along the coast. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Wind chills will be near or below 0° at times especially across the north.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. North wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible. Wind chills will be in the single numbers and teens throughout the day.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.