SNAP recipients can report lost food due to power outage

(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials want those with SNAP benefits to know they can report what they have lost and have it replaced.

Gov. Janet Mills talked about Maine DHHS during a press conference Wednesday and how they are working with SNAP recipients.

One concern is families may have spent most of, if not all, of their benefits for the month and then lost that food after losing power.

You can begin the process to replace your benefits by emailing DHHS and reporting your lost food. From there you will have to fill out a form within 10 days of power coming back on.

“If you’ve lost food due to a power outage that lasts longer than eight hours, you can actually ask the Department of Health and Human Services to replace one month’s worth of benefits to purchase new food which can be really, really helpful,” said Alex Carter, Policy Advocate, Maine Equal Justice.

We’re told it can take up to 10 days to get your benefits replaced but it can be sooner.

If you need immediate food or water -- you can call 211 for help.

A link to the form can be found here.

