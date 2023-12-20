Orland breaks ground on new fire station

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new fire station in Orland.

The new facility will be 9,000 square feet with the construction managed by Nickerson O’Day, Inc of Brewer.

According to the fire department, modern fire trucks can barely fit inside the current station along School House Road as it is over 59 years old.

The new station will be in a different location near the current salt shed along Gray Meadow Road, around the corner and down the street from the station’s current location.

“So, we’ve been waiting for a long time we’ve been talking about a new fire station building for a number of years. Ever since we did a study that showed that the current one was in rough shape, and really it didn’t make sense to repair it. And we’ve been seeing the challenges of working in our current station, even for longer than that, but we’re really super excited about the fact that this is actually happening, I’ll really be excited when we drive the trucks in., but it’s so exciting to see this this big step take place,” stated Orland Assistant Fire Chief Julia Gray.

The new station is expected to be open by the end of 2024.

