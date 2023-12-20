More crews than the Ice Storm of 1998; CMP works to restore power in Maine

Maine (WMTW) - Central Maine Power is working to restore power to all those who lost it during the powerful storm that battered Maine Sunday night and Monday.

More than 400,000 CMP customers lost power at some point during the storm. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, that number was down to about 205,000.

By the end of Tuesday, CMP President Joe Purington said the company had more than 1,175 line and tree crews working to restore power. That is more than following the 1998 Ice Storm, when there were 1,048 line and tree crews working at peak.

“We know how frustrating it can be to be without power, and we appreciate your patience. In areas hardest hit, particularly in some interior parts of the state, we could be faced with a six-day restoration timeframe based on what we know right now,” said Purington.

That timeframe means CMP hopes to have power restored for everyone by Christmas.

On Tuesday, crews were still working to reach some areas with significant damage and additional flooding Tuesday night was causing more problems for power and access. That flooding also prompted evacuations in Lewiston, Lisbon and Auburn.

On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency for 14 of Maine’s 16 counties.

