Mainers press on without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Mainers still without power are making their way out Wednesday to get gas to keep their generators going.

“Pretty hairy day on Monday for sure. Three power poles snapped, great big pine across the road at our place. We live pretty rural at our farm, and lost one whole building up in the treetops. Been there 25 years, so I guess we’ve got some work to do there,” said Len Price of Newburgh.

Price was at Dysart’s Wednesday morning filling tanks.

In the dark for a few days, he thinks it’s going to be this way for awhile.

“Well, geez, I think back to a year ago and we delayed our Christmas by a week because of the Christmas Day and I guess it was Christmas Eve storm. And we’re planning to do that again. This is very different from 20-30 years ago, for sure,” said Price.

You might recognize Len. He owns Nutkin Knoll Farm.

He says they posted online last weekend before the storm hit about their intentions to be open all this week.

With no power or cell service they had no way to make a new announcement to alert customers of plans to close.

So... they opened and couldn’t believe the amount of people that came through.

