Levant home considered a total loss after fire

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out in Levant Tuesday evening.

Multiple departments responded to a home along Lake Road.

The fire was swiftly contained as crews arrived quickly.

The homeowner and his dog evacuated the house before fire departments arrived.

Firefighters managed to salvage gifts and some clothes after the flames were extinguished.

”They were able to get out quickly. Quick response, we were able to knock it down and get the bulk of the fire out within 15-20 minutes.” said Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout.

Authorities have contacted the Red Cross as the home is expected to be a total loss from smoke and water damage.

A family member has started a GoFundMe as the homeowner has lost nearly everything.

Donations are accepted at www.gofundme.com/f/the-st-louis-family

The cause remains under investigation.

