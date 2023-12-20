Levant home considered a total loss after fire

By Will Wagner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out in Levant Tuesday evening.

Multiple departments responded to a home along Lake Road.

The fire was swiftly contained as crews arrived quickly.

The homeowner and his dog evacuated the house before fire departments arrived.

Firefighters managed to salvage gifts and some clothes after the flames were extinguished.

”They were able to get out quickly. Quick response, we were able to knock it down and get the bulk of the fire out within 15-20 minutes.” said Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout.

Authorities have contacted the Red Cross as the home is expected to be a total loss from smoke and water damage.

A family member has started a GoFundMe as the homeowner has lost nearly everything.

Donations are accepted at www.gofundme.com/f/the-st-louis-family

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Snack Shack opens in Levant
Snack Shack opens in Levant
Tree down effecting powerlines
CMP, Versant officials talk restoration timeline
Turning colder overnight. Sunny and colder the next few days.
Getting Cold Tonight
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm