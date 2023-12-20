Leavitt quarterback Noah Carpenter joins Maine Black Bears

By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TURNER, Maine (WABI) - Maine football made an in-state splash on signing day, adding the quarterback of the two-time defending Class C State Champion Leavitt Hornets.

Noah Carpenter is staying home to play college football at UMaine.

“I really loved the staff and how they treated me, and just the whole atmosphere up there. It’s like a brotherhood. I was looking for that because at Leavitt, the guys in the locker room all treat each other as your brothers. Going up there for the visits and seeing how the team treats each other, it’s just something I want to be a part of. I think I’m bringing to them a guy that wants to win and a guy that will do anything to win and put the work and time in. I think I’m going to help them out huge just by bringing my personality and work ethic up there,” said Carpenter.

He credited his Leavitt family for making him the player he is today.

“They’ve done everything in their power to get me where I am today. They’ve given me the coaching and advice. I truly couldn’t be here without the Leavitt program,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter is ready to compete.

“It’s pretty sweet just to know that I have an opportunity and shot to get possibly on the playing field early. I like to look at myself as the type of kid that once I get that chance, I’m just going to take it, grab hold of it, and try to work my butt off to get on the field earlier. It’s a young team. There’s a lot of guys on the team that are eager and want to win. Coach Stevens is doing a great job of building that program to get guys that want to win football games,” said Carpenter.

His high school stardom has impacted him.

“It actually makes me feel amazing how my impact on the community really shows. It’s also a blessing to be looked at as kids’ role model. It’s just what I wanted to do growing up. I had people that I looked up to, and I’m glad I can just repay that,” said Carpenter.

Now, he can continue making his fans proud in a Black Bears jersey.

Maine head coach Jordan Stevens said “Noah is a competitor, leader, and a guy who finds a way to win.” The program is “thrilled to welcome him to the Maine football family.”

Carpenter is a finalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the top senior high school football player in Maine.

