I-95 in Bangor will be closed Wednesday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers, plan accordingly!

Part of Interstate 95 in Bangor will be closed on Wednesday, December 20th for several hours.

Both sides of the interstate will be closed from 11 pm tonight through 5 am Thursday as part of ongoing work to replace the bridge that carries Broadway over the interstate.

Maine DOT says this closure is required to remove the overhead sign that spans the entire width of the interstate.

Drivers are asked to follow detour signs to return to the interstate on the other side of the shutdown area.

