How to safely use a generator amid power outages

Those without power using backup power need to do so safely.

That includes everyone running generators to help heat your homes.

When used properly, portable and standby generators are a great option to provide backup power.

From Chief Somers: Along with the safety flyer on generator please put out a statement reminding people to use extreme caution with their generators and how they are set up Posted by Newburgh Fire And Rescue on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

If you are using a generator, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

Always keep your generator at least 20 feet away from your home.

Ensure the generator has 3-4 feet of clear space above and on all sides for proper ventilation.

And, never operate them in an enclosed space.

”The portable generators, make sure those are outside and well-ventilated,” said Andrew Emery, Assistant Fire Chief for the Bangor Fire Department. “Try to point the exhaust away from your building. If there is a prevailing wind direction, make sure it’s not right near a door or window. Try to keep those closed. Right now, it is cooling off, so other heating appliances may be trying to run as well with that exhaust. Anybody that was cooking or doing anything like that when the power went out, check the knobs on your stoves. Make sure you’re not starting to store stuff on their stoves. We had a fire last night here in town with somebody that put something on a burner, and with the power out for a day and a half, when it came back on, it lit that stuff on fire and we had a little kitchen fire.”

It’s also important not to overload your generators.

Do not plug them directly into your home. Connect items being powered directly to the generator.

Fire officials also encourage homeowners to have working carbon monoxide detectors.

Those are life-saving and can be bought in stores and online.

