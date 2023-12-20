Guilford’s Corey Commeau wins Silver Gloves superweight division championship

Next up for Commeau is a trip to Regionals in January
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Guilford’s Corey Commeau has returned to Rolfe’s Gym in Fairfield with a Silver Gloves superweight division championship.

Next up for Commeau is a trip to Regionals in January
Next up for Commeau is a trip to Regionals in January(WABI)

The 14-year-old is back from the Massachusetts event with the hardware.

He explained his rise to the top of the ranks with the help of his coaches, sparring partners, and family.

“My first smoker fight, I was really nervous. Going into this fight, I wasn’t nervous because I sparred grown men, so I wasn’t too nervous. When it happened, I was just so happy,” said Commeau.

Next up for Commeau is a trip to Regionals in January.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

“I really loved the staff and how they treated me, and just the whole atmosphere up there....
Leavitt quarterback Noah Carpenter joins Maine Black Bears
Cole made a sign asking Taylor Swift for a call
Garland 13-year-old Memphis Cole goes viral at Patriots game
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Garland 13-year-old Memphis Cole goes viral at Patriots game
Ben Barr has the highlights and scores
Dec. 15 Starting 5
Eagles won Class B competition last season
Ellsworth cheerleading returns after state championship