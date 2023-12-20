Guilford’s Corey Commeau wins Silver Gloves superweight division championship

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Guilford’s Corey Commeau has returned to Rolfe’s Gym in Fairfield with a Silver Gloves superweight division championship.

Next up for Commeau is a trip to Regionals in January (WABI)

The 14-year-old is back from the Massachusetts event with the hardware.

He explained his rise to the top of the ranks with the help of his coaches, sparring partners, and family.

“My first smoker fight, I was really nervous. Going into this fight, I wasn’t nervous because I sparred grown men, so I wasn’t too nervous. When it happened, I was just so happy,” said Commeau.

