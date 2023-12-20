Gov. Mills to speak to Mainers following briefing at MEMA

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Gov. Janet Mills is getting an update on the storm response from the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

She’ll be holding a press briefing at 12:30 p.m. which we’ll bring to you on WABI and on our website.

Utility crews continue to work on power outages, but still, about 250,000 Mainers remain without power.

Central Maine Power is reporting more than 197,000 customers without power.

Versant is reporting 52,000 customers without electricity.

