Flames rip through attached barn in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Flames ripped through a barn in Brewer Tuesday night.

Multiple departments responded to flames along Washington Street around 9:30.

Those living in the attached house are safe following the blaze.

A portion of State Street and adjacent roads were closed as the fire was being contained.

”The fire department responded to a structure fire here tonight and the attached barn to this house was fully involved at that time. So, they’ve since controlled the fire and did determine that all the occupants of the home got out of there. No injuries.” said Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

