CMP, Versant officials talk restoration timeline

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Hundreds of thousands of Mainers waiting for power to be restored throughout the state after the storm.

Versant and CMP crews are working around the clock.

We spoke with officials from both companies on Tuesday.

CMP says they have more than 3,000 reports of fallen trees and downed branches.

Both companies say they have been assessing Tuesday and that is what makes getting power restored harder in many cases.

“As of last night where we had a pretty good sense, system-wide, of what at least the level of damage probably looked like. We were thinking Friday, Saturday. There are going to be, just given the nature of our service territory, very rural in some places,” says Versant President John Flynn.

Flynn says the extent of the widespread damage will make restoration efforts challenging this week and may be a determining factor in when power will be restored.

“We’ve had lots of reports of individual services ripped off the sides of houses. Those are going to be a while before we get there, because as you well know, we focus and we prioritize based on obviously critical care facilities or other critical facilities, but then it’s really about you know, if I can, if I can fix one outage and turn 1000 customers on, that’s going to be my focus versus fixing one outage and turning 10 customers on, so we work it down based on volume, volume of customers impacted,” says Flynn.

That’s also the case for CMP crews.

“So the closest thing we can compare this to in recent years is the 2022 Christmas storm. That was around a three-day recovery. The challenge here again, is there are parts of the state we simply cannot access yet. So, I think different parts of the state are probably looking at different timelines, areas where we are have access, you’ll see our crews out there restoring power now, that is probably a lot closer timeline or near maybe one maybe two days from now, for some, in the more interior parts of the state areas where there is more significant flooding, that is just gonna take more time and it’s hard to really put up put a timeline on that at this point. But we know a lot of the states engaged our crews are engaged. A lot of people are engaged and working collaboratively together to get people help,” says CMP Spokesperson Jon Breed.

Breed says they have 400 lines crews working Tuesday, with an additional 400 on the way, some coming from as far as Ohio. They also have 200 tree crews working with 200 more on their way.

Versant has 95 line crews with more on the way including 18 from Vermont. They have 70 tree crews with more on the way.

Flynn is hopeful for significant improvements Wednesday “The hope is that by mid morning tomorrow we will give you an update sometime tomorrow morning. We’ll have a good sense of when we’re going to hit 50%. I’m pretty sure that’s going to be tomorrow, when we’re going to hit 75, when we’re going to hit 90 and when we believe we’ll be fully wrapped up. We’re really focused on trying to accelerate and get wrapped up before the weekend if we can possibly do that. We know how much of an inconvenience this is for folks. So tomorrow, focus will continue to be in those areas hardest hit, Penobscot, Hancock. Aroostook County is in pretty good shape right now, they’re down to 330 folks out from around 1,700 this morning, so that I think will be cleaned up tomorrow. That will give us some additional crews that we can bring South once Aroostook is fully restored”.

Both Flynn and Breed say they’ve never seen a storm like this since working in the industry.

Both also says this is one of, if not the, most severe storm they have seen.

They both are asking for patience this week and want people to watch out for crews working.

More crews will be on roads starting 6 a.m. Wednesday.

They also want to remind people that 211 is available.

