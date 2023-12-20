Brewer restaurant cooks and gives away remaining food to prevent waste

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - In addition to homes and businesses, some restaurants have been without power since Monday’s storm.

Without working freezers and refrigerators to keep food fresh, many are losing inventory to spoilage.

But, one Brewer hot spot decided to do something different with their food supplies.

“We came in and our walk ins were at 40 degrees. Once it hits 42, there’s no saving the food. We can’t save it, so we’d have to throw it,” said Kathleen Markwith, Mad Kat owner.

After the folks at Mad Kat and Company shared a post on Facebook that they were giving away food, the word started to spread.

“The best ones were there were people with children, small children, elderly people that had nowhere to go. Well, there was a couple that that they got released from the hospital and they had nowhere to go. It was cold. They had no food. So, we gave them food and we kept them here and try to keep them as warm as we could,” said Markwith.

It brought together folks from all over for more than a bite to eat.

“People that never met each other would just sit down with each other and just started talking. We thought people would come in grab some food and leave. No, they actually pulled up a chair and they just started talking with each other,” said Markwith.

And the gesture made an impression on her children, who happened the kitchen staff, too.

“I took a small video and posted and put it on Facebook and they’re just happy. They did something good, and I saw that. I saw how that made them feel. And we just kept giving it until we had no more daylight and our batteries on our flashlights ran out and we had to call,” said Markwith.

Although the lights went out, it seems that the light of new friends and an act of kindness made it all worth it.

“It’s overwhelming. It really is. I cried a lot yesterday. At first, I cried, because we lost a lot of a lot of money, and you know we’re still losing money because our eyes were closed. But then our motto is, ‘Where friends meet and become family.’ And that’s it. That literally is what we saw in my mind. We lost product but we didn’t lose anybody. So, that was the good thing,” said Markwith.

