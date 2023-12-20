Bangor Public Library busy with powerless patrons

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area are seeking refuge from the storm’s fallout at the Bangor Public Library.

Officials there say Tuesday and Wednesday saw a major uptick in traffic.

They added extra tables and opened rooms that would normally be closed to serve people that needed to work, charge devices, or just get an internet fix.

Very busy, very, very busy, but we also see people just reading. So, some people just need a place to go to keep warm and read. So, that’s also nice, too. It’s not just people getting work done. I think everyone’s excited to be here to help the town, so, I mean, that’s the big deal. Everyone’s excited that people are coming to the library and seeing what else we have to offer besides books,” said Shavaun Rigler, Director of Development and Public Relations at Bangor Public Library.

She adds they will continue to keep offering extra space to anyone that will need it until the lights come back on for all.

