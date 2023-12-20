30-40 mph Wind Gusts Tonight Into Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another cold front will move across the region tonight bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air. Still not good news for those who continue to be without power and for those working to get the power back on. Lows tonight will be a few degrees colder than last night dropping into the teens & low 20s. Wind chill values tonight will be dropping on either side of 0°.

A bigger concern tonight into Thursday will be strong NNW gusts. Winds will begin to pick up late tonight gusting at times up to 30 mph overnight. The winds will continue to gust STATEWIDE 30-40 mph on Thursday. This is concerning as any weakened/damaged/leaning trees could be knocked down and cause more power outages. On top of that, there is a threshold where linemen can no longer go up in bucket trucks when winds get too strong. This could delay the power restoration process.

Strong northwest winds tonight could cause more damage and delay power restoration. (wabi)

North/northwest tonight into Thursday will gust statewide up to 40 mph. (wabi)

Thursday will have lots of sunshine with highs BELOW freezing. Wind chill values will be even colder. Friday will also have below freezing temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter on Friday but could still gust up to 25 mph out of the NNW.

Temperatures will be warming by the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions are also expected along with MUCH lighter winds.

By Christmas day, mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s are expected. No travel woes before or after the holiday.

Watching by the end of next week for our next possible system.

TONIGHT: COLD! Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens & 20s. Winds will increase out of the NNW and will gust up to 30 mph making temperatures FEEL like they are close to 0°.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a breeze. Northwest winds will gust up to 30-40 mph. Highs will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s and will FEEL colder.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 20s and low 30s. NNW wind will gust up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

