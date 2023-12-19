Voluntary evacuation order as Maine river rises



By WMTW
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Fairfield issued a voluntary evacuation order at about 7 a.m. Tuesday for people on the river side of Water Street.

Police said they were expecting the Kennebec River to rise another three feet before it crests around noon.

Police officers, firefighters and public works employees were going door to door to make notifications. Police said the Victor Grange would be opening shortly for people who need a place to go.

Many roads in Fairfield were flooded and closed Tuesday, as they were across the state.

There are also shelters open in other parts of the state.

Many rivers, including the Kennebec were at or near record highs Tuesday.

