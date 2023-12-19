Versant and CMP prepare to restore power across the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We spoke with officials from both companies about the storm and the high winds and rain.

We’ve seen a widespread amount of power outages across the state.

CMP and Versant both say they have been watching and anticipating this storm over the past few days.

Strong winds are restricting crews from being able to make repairs.

Both companies said they have emergency responders on standby ready to support people throughout the night.

They are both asking for patience and reminding people to stay safe.

Jonathan Breed of CMP said, ”We are working very closely with the emergency management agencies to do a lot of the emergency response work like making powerlines safe clearing roads.”

Tina Morrill of Versant Power said, “So we have over 90 crews ready to go at 6am and we also have Canadian crews that are joining us to help us with restoration. We do anticipate it to be a multi day restoration. And as our crews are making this safe for everyone, you know, we just asked for patience.”

Both companies are also reminding folks to not touch ANY down power lines or branches near down lines.

