Two people missing after vehicle swept away by flood waters in Mexico, Maine

(WMTW) - Two people are missing after the vehicle they were in was swept away by flood waters in Mexico, Maine, Monday evening.

A vehicle with four people inside was attempting to cross the Red Bridge into Rumford from Mexico around 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the driver tried to turn around when the vehicle got swept into rising flood waters into the Swift River.

Three of the four people inside were able to get out of the vehicle. Authorities say one of those individuals, as well as the person who was still inside, is missing.

The two who were rescued were taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.

The Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, and the Mexico Police Department are searching the area for the two missing people. Officials have not identified those who are missing.

Authorities are asking residents to respect road closures and void entering flooded roadways.

Multiple roads in Mexico have been closed, including in residential areas.

Emergency responders are using boats to aid residents who may need assistance and are trapped.

