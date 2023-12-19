Turning Cold Tonight. Breeze Returns Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Still many communities continue with the cleanup from Monday’s storm. Flood warnings remain in effect across much of the region as rivers and streams continue to crest and recede. Many locations will continue to deal with these flooding rivers and streams through Wednesday & Thursday.

The rest of tonight will have mostly clear skies. A cold front will move from northwest to southeast and will bring a few isolated flurries across the north. Once the front clears, winds will turn out of the northwest and at times will gust up to 20-25 mph. This will begin to draw in colder air as overnight lows will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. Those who continue to be without power should take the necessary precautions.

High pressure will continue to bring lots of sunshine on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will return to more seasonable being at if not just above the freezing mark. Winds will still be out of the northwest and at times could gust up to 25 mph.

A more noticeable/concerning wind will be on Thursday. An area of low pressure that will stay well off our coast will interact with an incoming high pressure to our northwest. This will produce breezy to windy conditions as northwest winds THURSDAY will gust up to 30-40 mph for locations from Augusta north & east. The concerning aspect is that there are still a lot of damaged trees, and these winds could be strong enough to bring down any of those damaged trees and could result in another round of scattered power outages.

Breezy northwest winds on Thursday could cause even more tree damage. (wabi)

Thursday will have lots of sunshine with highs BELOW freezing. Wind chill values will be even colder. Friday will also have below freezing temperatures with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be warming by the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions are also expected.

By Christmas day, mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s are expected. No travel woes before or after the holiday.

Watching by the end of next week for our next possible system.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens & 20s. Isolated snow flurries north. Winds turn out of the northwest gusting up to 20-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs mostly in the 30s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a breeze. Northwest winds will gust up to 30-40 mph. Highs will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

