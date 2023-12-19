State of Emergency issued for Maine as state experiences significant flooding, damage

MAINE (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills has issued a State of Civil Emergency for 14 counties in the state following Monday’s storm that left hundreds of thousands without power and washed out roadways.

Monday’s windstorm brought flooding to areas across the state, including in Mexico, Augusta, Lewiston and Rumford.

The order has been declared for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and Washington Counties.

The declaration means State of Maine resources will be able to assist and support response and recovery efforts. It also will let Maine seek federal disaster relief.

Gov. Mills says she has been in communication with officials, both local and federal, on the storm.

She says, in part: “This declaration of civil emergency formalizes our all-hands-on-deck approach and ensures that every State resource is available to towns across Maine that need assistance. For example, helicopters from the Maine Forest Service are conducting general aerial assessments and helping CMP survey damage to the electricity grid so that power can be restored more quickly.”

With flooding being a continued risk, Gov. Mills urges Mainers to be vigilant and stay off affected roadways and flooded areas.

“Doing so will protect your safety and will allow first responders and restoration crews to assess the damage and move forward with their clean up and restoration efforts more quickly,” Mills said.

The State of Emergency will last until deemed unnecessary.

“My Administration will seek any and all Federal financial assistance and support to help Maine people recover from the storm,” Mills said.

