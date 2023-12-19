State of Emergency issued for Maine as state experiences significant flooding, damage

(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills has issued a State of Civil Emergency for 14 counties in the state following Monday’s storm that left hundreds of thousands without power and washed out roadways.

Monday’s windstorm brought flooding to areas across the state, including in Mexico, Augusta, Lewiston and Rumford.

The order has been declared for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and Washington Counties.

The declaration means State of Maine resources will be able to assist and support response and recovery efforts. It also will let Maine seek federal disaster relief.

Gov. Mills says she has been in communication with officials, both local and federal, on the storm.

She says, in part: “This declaration of civil emergency formalizes our all-hands-on-deck approach and ensures that every State resource is available to towns across Maine that need assistance. For example, helicopters from the Maine Forest Service are conducting general aerial assessments and helping CMP survey damage to the electricity grid so that power can be restored more quickly.”

With flooding being a continued risk, Gov. Mills urges Mainers to be vigilant and stay off affected roadways and flooded areas.

“Doing so will protect your safety and will allow first responders and restoration crews to assess the damage and move forward with their clean up and restoration efforts more quickly,” Mills said.

The State of Emergency will last until deemed unnecessary.

“My Administration will seek any and all Federal financial assistance and support to help Maine people recover from the storm,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Bangor storm damage
Recovery efforts underway across Greater Bangor area
Splashing water
Two people missing after vehicle swept away by flood waters in Mexico, Maine
FARMINGTON FLOOD
Several roads closed in Franklin County due to storm damage and flooding
Tree down
Warming center, charging stations open across Maine following storm