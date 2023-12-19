Warming center, charging stations open across Maine following storm

Tree down
Tree down(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY

ELLSWORTH: Revive Hair Salon - free coffee, complimentary hair wash.

ORLAND: Orland Community Ctr - Showers open from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the next couple days. Please check in at the office before using them.

KENNEBEC COUNTY

AUGUSTA: Augusta Civic Center will be opening as a warming center at 12 p.m.

CLINTON: Clinton Police Department is opening a phone/electronic device charging station in the Selectmen’s Room at the town office. Restrooms are also available. The Clinton Police Department is buying pizza and will have pizza available from approximately 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Selectmen’s room.

WATERVILLE: Shelter set up at Waterville Jr. High

WATERVILLE: 46 Front Street is available for people who need to plug in oxygen equipment while they have no power.

WINSLOW: Winslow Fire Department has a charging station for cell phones, etc. It is located outside in front of the station.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY

MILFORD: Milford Town Hall will be open to charge items and warm up.

SOMERSET COUNTY

FAIRFIELD: Charging station at the Fairfield Police Department in front of the garage.

