Several roads closed in Franklin County due to storm damage and flooding

FARMINGTON FLOOD
FARMINGTON FLOOD(BILLIAN MOMENTS PRODUCTION)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Many roads in Farmington and Franklin County are closed due to flooding and storm damage.

There are reports of roads closed in Farmington, Kingfield, Jay, the Chesterfield area, and more.

As you can see in these photos, Prescott Field in Farmington and Main Street are completely flooded.

For more information about flash flooding road closures, go here. For more information about road closures due to storm damage, go here.

