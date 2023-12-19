Searsport business struggle amid Route 1 improvement project

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - As construction continues on Route 1 in Searsport, businesses downtown say they’re struggling.

On Tuesday they met to voice their concerns and start working toward solutions before time runs out.

“It’s critical that the community, the greater community, I would say from Bar Harbor to Rockport out to Bangor, knows that Searsport is open for business,” said Arnaud Lessard, owner, Homeport Inn and Tavern.

It was standing room only Tuesday morning at the Homeport Tavern on Main Street in Searsport.

Maine Sen. Chip Curry and the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce offered a listening session for businesses impacted by the ongoing Route 1 construction project.

“There are ways to do this differently so that you create an opportunity for business to continue,” Lessard said.

“The owners here of the Homeport Inn reached out and said they’re really getting an impact from the project, the detour that’s going on, that’s set up and taken down. And so, they’re really looking for a lot more communications with Department of Transportation, and to come up with strategies to make sure everyone knows that Searsport is open,” said Sen. Curry, (D) Waldo.

Speaker after speaker expressed common areas of frustration, including what they say are questionable detours, confusing signage, and lack of communication.

“I had been hearing from everybody that Searsport was up and coming, so I thought it was a really great area to start a business,” said new business owner Bella Weidner.

Some businesses are reporting double-digit losses related to construction. Some, like Weidner’s Sea Bird art gallery, are on the verge of closing unless solutions come quick.

“It feels like the town might just not get the kind of tourism or support that I was looking for. There’s been enough days that I’m kind of sitting at the shop that it doesn’t feel like it’s worth me even spending my day there, especially as a mom with two kids,” Weidner said.

The road work was decades-coming but got underway right as Searsport was experiencing a resurgence. Organizers of the meeting say this was one effort to ensure what makes the town so special still remains once the detour signs come down.

“I believe it was a critical first step to make some change and to be heard. Right now, it’s all about awareness, and I feel that that was heard today,” Lessard said.

“We’re going to set up another meeting with directly with the Department of Transportation to really nail down all the logistics currently, but also the plan moving forward into the spring,” said Curry.

If you still have some Christmas shopping to do, Searsport businesses hope you’ll consider visiting them.

As an added incentive, The Purple Baboon in Belfast is offering 20% off to anyone with a receipt from a Searsport business from now until Christmas Eve.

The Maine DOT had planned to be at Tuesday meeting, but all-hands-on-deck storm clean up called them away.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.