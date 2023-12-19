Recovery efforts underway across Greater Bangor area

Bangor storm damage
Bangor storm damage(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Bangor residents got back on the roadways, many encountered traffic lights that were out.

Due to the storm, trees not only fell but landed on multiple power lines causing delays for restoration efforts.

Bangor Police confirmed they responded to over 2,000 calls Monday evening because of outages, flooding, and dangerous road conditions.

Sgt. Jason McAmbley, public information officer for Bangor PD, said they responded to a few incidents as the worst of the storm passed through.

“We did have one accident,” said McAmbley. “A car hit a pedestrian because none of the lights were working at this particular section of the roadway. We had flooding, of course, a lot of alarms as power flickered on and off, and everything had to be checked on, so we ran out of people really, really quickly.”

Bangor saw a few records broken Monday including a high temperature of 61 degrees and a daily maximum rainfall record of 2.52 inches.

