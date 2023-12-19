People being asked to evacuate after flooding in portion of Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Some Waterville residents were asked to evacuate this morning due to the rising Kennebec River.

WATERVILLE FLOODING (LENNY DUPREY)

The impacted areas are Water Street from City Scuba to Healy Court and surrounding areas.

This is a photo of the parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Center this morning.

The city has set up a shelter at Waterville Junior High School for anyone impacted by the flooding.

For more information, you can go to the City of Waterville’s Facebook Page.

