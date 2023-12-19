A Much Quieter Day Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - *** MINOR/MODERATE FLOODING ISSUES ONGOING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE PISCATAQUIS AND PLEASANT RIVERS IN PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, THE KENNEBEC RIVER THROUGHOUT SOMERSET, KENNEBEC AND SAGADAHOC COUNTIES AS WELL AS THE PENOBSCOT RIVER THROUGHOUT PENOBSCOT COUNTY. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH BARRICADES OR FLOODED ROADWAYS. ***

Much quieter weather is in store for us today as yesterday’s storm system continues to pull away from the region. A weak area of low pressure passing to our south with bring a few rain showers across Downeast locales early this morning. An upper level disturbance will move through the area today giving us a chance for a few isolated rain showers and possibly a few mixed rain/snow showers across the north. Otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in 40s. Skies will clear out tonight and colder air will move in. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s.

High pressure builds in to bring us a nice day Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. The pressure gradient tightens up over the area Thursday between strong high pressure to our north and low pressure well to our south. This will result in a breezy day Thursday under mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s to around 30°. Northerly winds on Thursday could gust to 35-40 MPH which will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens at times. High pressure remains in control Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 30s to near 40° under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers possible, a few rain/snow showers possible north. Highs in the 40s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. Northerly winds could gust to 35-40 MPH. Wind chills will be in the single numbers and teens throughout the day.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

